Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $645,911 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $471,844.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1420.0 to $2500.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 46.14 with a total volume of 40.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $1420.0 to $2500.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $1500.00 $222.2K 115 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2500.00 $167.9K 53 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $2100.00 $91.2K 13 2 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $2100.00 $87.2K 13 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $2080.00 $87.0K 6 2

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 66,572, the price of BKNG is up 1.51% at $1668.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2150.

