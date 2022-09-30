IBM Whale Trades For September 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $273,108 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $142,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $135.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1726.62 with a total volume of 697.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $79.8K 5.6K 0 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $63.3K 1.4K 98 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $55.2K 5.1K 41 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $123.00 $39.6K 461 111 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $125.00 $34.8K 202 167

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,331,064, the price of IBM is down -2.25% at $118.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IBM, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.