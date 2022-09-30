This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $4,438,440 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $591,834.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $150.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $150.00 $3.3M 3.6K 1.5K PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $120.00 $402.0K 26 669 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $400.0K 12.6K 4.1K PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $369.6K 542 836 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $130.00 $190.6K 1.0K 188

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,861,154, the price of PG is down -0.95% at $127.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

