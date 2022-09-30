Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WBA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $256,572, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $322,174.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $35.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walgreens Boots Alliance's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $115.8K 2.1K 761 WBA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $32.50 $63.5K 972 1.6K WBA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $32.50 $53.4K 408 0 WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $32.50 $46.2K 6.8K 1.2K WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $46.0K 4 98

Where Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,049,168, the price of WBA is up 0.24% at $31.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Walgreens Boots Alliance:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

