What Are Whales Doing With Lululemon Athletica

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $797,700, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $77,957.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $330.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $300.00 $142.5K 95 54 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $70.5K 501 130 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/28/22 $280.00 $48.6K 168 60 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $330.00 $48.0K 409 11 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $287.50 $42.2K 7 183

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,229,639, the price of LULU is down -5.8% at $282.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $434.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $531.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $333.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $446.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

