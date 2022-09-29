Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on American Tower AMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for American Tower.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $631,445, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $312,257.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $260.0 for American Tower over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Tower's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Tower's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

American Tower Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $210.00 $117.3K 1 72 AMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $104.4K 964 145 AMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $66.4K 352 38 AMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $58.4K 16 43 AMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $210.00 $56.4K 633 200

Where Is American Tower Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 981,427, the price of AMT is down -3.51% at $213.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On American Tower:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Tower, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

