Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,300,019, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $415,847.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $330.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 734.87 with a total volume of 11,501.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $330.00 $180.4K 24 44 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $230.00 $164.0K 911 254 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $150.00 $112.0K 1.5K 118 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $230.00 $81.7K 911 283 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $69.5K 99 345

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,895,533, the price of FDX is up 3.44% at $149.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $225

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $202

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $308.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FedEx, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.