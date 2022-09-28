Looking At Altria Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Altria Group.

Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $305,688 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $133,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $50.0 for Altria Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Altria Group options trades today is 3300.6 with a total volume of 2,627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Altria Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Altria Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $41.00 $53.6K 301 416 MO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $42.6K 3.3K 120 MO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $41.2K 5.0K 134 MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $39.4K 4.2K 469 MO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.50 $38.1K 8.9K 368

Where Is Altria Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,747,302, the price of MO is up 1.32% at $41.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Altria Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.