This Is What Whales Are Betting On ConocoPhillips

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,117,690 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $352,212.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $135.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ConocoPhillips options trades today is 388.64 with a total volume of 2,951.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ConocoPhillips's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $314.1K 140 191 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $100.00 $162.0K 62 401 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $100.00 $160.9K 62 701 COP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $100.00 $160.5K 62 1.0K COP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $116.00 $85.6K 202 51

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,189,076, the price of COP is up 2.65% at $101.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

