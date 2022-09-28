Looking At Atlassian Corp's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Atlassian Corp.

Looking at options history for Atlassian Corp TEAM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $491,766 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $163,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $360.0 for Atlassian Corp over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian Corp options trades today is 123.71 with a total volume of 422.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian Corp's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $310.00 $110.5K 203 29 TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $230.00 $92.5K 24 251 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $86.5K 19 0 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $210.00 $83.2K 70 42 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $310.00 $55.3K 203 34

Where Is Atlassian Corp Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 497,630, the price of TEAM is up 1.82% at $218.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

