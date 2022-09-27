Simon Property Group Whale Trades For September 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Simon Property Group SPG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Simon Property Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $565,201, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $1,586,822.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Simon Property Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Simon Property Group options trades today is 549.17 with a total volume of 9,097.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Simon Property Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $838.0K 586 321 SPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $529.4K 586 2.6K SPG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $419.5K 273 914 SPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $130.3K 586 4.5K SPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $44.5K 89 75

Where Is Simon Property Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,611,119, the price of SPG is up 1.92% at $89.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Simon Property Group:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Simon Property Group, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Simon Property Group, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

