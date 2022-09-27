Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades For September 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $677,613 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $540,019.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $75.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $30.00 $224.0K 438 800 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $111.0K 1.1K 121 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $29.00 $109.5K 2.9K 265 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $28.00 $84.0K 7.5K 4.0K FCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $25.00 $58.0K 12.6K 1.2K

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,005,889, the price of FCX is up 1.42% at $26.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.