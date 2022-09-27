This Is What Whales Are Betting On Workday

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $875,370 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $234,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $175.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Workday options trades today is 632.29 with a total volume of 2,446.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Workday's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $172.8K 1.5K 93 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $175.00 $73.7K 278 37 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $72.1K 2.2K 202 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $71.4K 2.2K 0 WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $175.00 $61.9K 278 37

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,160,540, the price of WDAY is up 1.08% at $148.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $186

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

