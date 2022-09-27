Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,935,216, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $565,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $290.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 1726.73 with a total volume of 18,771.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $382.6K 179 204 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $249.6K 2.9K 0 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $221.8K 179 691 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $161.4K 682 133 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $134.0K 2.8K 302

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,392,446, the price of COIN is down -0.06% at $62.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $80

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.