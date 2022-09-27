Looking At Energy Transfer's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,400, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $604,949.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $13.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Transfer options trades today is 14480.62 with a total volume of 4,080.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Transfer's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $83.0K 32.6K 1.3K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $76.0K 26.3K 220 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $74.5K 11.7K 140 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $74.1K 32.6K 1.3K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $74.0K 26.3K 15

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $83.0K 32.6K 1.3K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $76.0K 26.3K 220 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $74.5K 11.7K 140 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $74.1K 32.6K 1.3K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $74.0K 26.3K 15

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,656,728, the price of ET is up 2.59% at $10.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Energy Transfer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.