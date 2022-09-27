MongoDB Whale Trades For September 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $602,450, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $307,911.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 216.0 with a total volume of 3,227.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $162.3K 313 4 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $99.9K 313 74 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $62.7K 313 133 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $62.7K 313 133 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $62.6K 313 123

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 305,616, the price of MDB is up 2.64% at $194.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $445.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

