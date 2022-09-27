Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOOGL

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Alphabet GOOGL summing a total amount of $337,047.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 142,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $91.0 to $125.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $91.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $105.00 $64.2K 1.6K 537 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $99.00 $49.3K 2.2K 336 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $43.0K 11.2K 100 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $95.00 $40.4K 482 88 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $37.4K 1.4K 104

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,529,013, the price of GOOGL is up 1.6% at $99.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

