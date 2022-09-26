What Are Whales Doing With American Tower

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Tower.

Looking at options history for American Tower AMT we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $405,870 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $466,512.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $280.0 for American Tower over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Tower's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Tower's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

American Tower Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $210.0K 907 380 AMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $230.00 $63.5K 16 278 AMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $230.00 $59.5K 16 38 AMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $47.5K 102 35 AMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $47.4K 796 394

Where Is American Tower Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,299,420, the price of AMT is down -3.27% at $221.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On American Tower:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Tower, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Tower, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.