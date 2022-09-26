Comcast Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMCSA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Comcast.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,159,152, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $845,842.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $40.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Comcast options trades today is 7430.05 with a total volume of 25,399.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Comcast's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $35.00 $327.2K 1.5K 532 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $237.5K 366 503 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $155.1K 30.9K 2.8K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $99.6K 548 893 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $94.5K 548 434

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $35.00 $327.2K 1.5K 532 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $237.5K 366 503 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $155.1K 30.9K 2.8K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $99.6K 548 893 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $94.5K 548 434

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,469,989, the price of CMCSA is down -3.38% at $30.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Comcast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.