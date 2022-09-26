Looking At Lam Research's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $528,578 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $382,601.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $540.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 180.73 with a total volume of 168.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $540.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $231.4K 44 30 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $177.7K 388 10 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $380.00 $115.0K 3 5 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $510.00 $76.8K 203 5 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $415.00 $59.7K 23 16

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $231.4K 44 30 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $177.7K 388 10 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $380.00 $115.0K 3 5 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $510.00 $76.8K 203 5 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $415.00 $59.7K 23 16

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 492,386, the price of LRCX is down -1.91% at $373.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $543.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lam Research, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.