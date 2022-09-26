This Is What Whales Are Betting On Schlumberger

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $784,677 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $161,312.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $42.5 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $379.6K 833 707 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $172.7K 833 753 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/28/22 $40.00 $87.9K 53 500 SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $78.4K 1.7K 211 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $54.8K 29.7K 375

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $379.6K 833 707 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $172.7K 833 753 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/28/22 $40.00 $87.9K 53 500 SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $78.4K 1.7K 211 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $54.8K 29.7K 375

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,567,751, the price of SLB is down -2.49% at $34.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Schlumberger, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.