The Final Call: How To Play An Oversold Market While Anticipating Lower Prices

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said, “It’s tempting to see the market oversold.” However, he mentioned that he would resist the temptation and “anticipate lower prices.”

Mike Khouw said that a protective call was “not a bad play” against an overall portfolio. He added, “If you’re thinking about making long bets, you don’t have to do so in a linear fashion.”

