Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 44 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $1,870,794 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $825,775.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $268.8K 73 252 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $187.5K 725 500 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $166.3K 1.1K 545 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $116.6K 3.0K 254 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $104.2K 73 278

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $268.8K 73 252 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $187.5K 725 500 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $166.3K 1.1K 545 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $116.6K 3.0K 254 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $104.2K 73 278

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,679,439, the price of CAT is down -4.85% at $162.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.