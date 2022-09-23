Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Highs:

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%. IG Acquisition IGAC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.1%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.1%. Natural Order Acq NOAC shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 for a change of up 0.05%.

shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 for a change of up 0.05%. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.34 with a daily change of up 831.82%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.34 with a daily change of up 831.82%. Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.99. Shares traded up 0.1%.

