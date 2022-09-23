ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 2:44 PM | 2 min read
On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Highs:

  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 831.82% to reach a new 52-week high.
  • Natural Order Acq NOAC's stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 0.05%.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:

  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • IG Acquisition IGAC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
  • Natural Order Acq NOAC shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.34 with a daily change of up 831.82%.
  • Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.99. Shares traded up 0.1%.

