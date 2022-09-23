Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Highs:
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 831.82% to reach a new 52-week high.
- Natural Order Acq NOAC's stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 0.05%.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.
- IG Acquisition IGAC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- Natural Order Acq NOAC shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 for a change of up 0.05%.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.34 with a daily change of up 831.82%.
- Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.99. Shares traded up 0.1%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.