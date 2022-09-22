This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Mills

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Mills GIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for General Mills.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $200,745, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $402,201.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $82.5 for General Mills over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Mills's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Mills's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

General Mills Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $80.00 $67.3K 1.1K 2.1K GIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $65.6K 4.6K 1.5K GIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $77.50 $53.2K 521 71 GIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $77.50 $50.0K 521 137 GIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $40.2K 138 20

Where Is General Mills Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,083,905, the price of GIS is up 1.33% at $80.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On General Mills:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on General Mills, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on General Mills, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Mills, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Mills, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on General Mills, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Mills, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.