Marathon Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Marathon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $96,685, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $2,299,268.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $135.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Petroleum options trades today is 1348.75 with a total volume of 11,650.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $638.4K 1.2K 1.0K MPC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $205.3K 3.8K 543 MPC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $122.5K 3.8K 152 MPC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $91.8K 3.8K 59 MPC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $84.9K 3.8K 259

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,965,419, the price of MPC is up 2.36% at $96.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

