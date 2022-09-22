Energy Transfer Whale Trades For September 22

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $170,526, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $356,663.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $15.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $11.00 $86.9K 1.5K 892 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $66.7K 2.3K 150 ET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $13.00 $46.3K 279 16 ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $11.00 $44.7K 1.5K 1.5K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $11.00 $40.0K 2.0K 927

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,480,345, the price of ET is down -2.94% at $11.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

