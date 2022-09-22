This Is What Whales Are Betting On Datadog

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $110,258 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $210,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $165.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 550.0 with a total volume of 1,930.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $41.4K 31 11 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $165.00 $39.6K 111 45 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $105.00 $37.0K 225 1.0K DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $115.00 $33.3K 29 243 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $140.00 $31.2K 81 67

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,470,401, the price of DDOG is down -5.28% at $89.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $143

Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.