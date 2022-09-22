Looking At Devon Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy DVN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $103,683 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,099,369.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $165.0K 93 412 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $165.0K 93 212 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $164.9K 93 612 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $98.0K 9.3K 323 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $90.0K 9.3K 112

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,657,642, the price of DVN is down -0.81% at $63.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $83

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Devon Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.