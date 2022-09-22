Target Whale Trades For September 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $188,328 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $231,869.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $200.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $160.00 $86.4K 123 286 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $59.1K 1.4K 368 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $36.4K 354 15 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $36.3K 354 30 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $31.9K 2.1K 6

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $160.00 $86.4K 123 286 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $59.1K 1.4K 368 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $36.4K 354 15 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $36.3K 354 30 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $31.9K 2.1K 6

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 982,559, the price of TGT is down -3.04% at $154.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Target, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.