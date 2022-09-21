What Are Whales Doing With Accenture

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture ACN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $334,780 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $68,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $310.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $280.00 $63.2K 497 311 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $280.00 $47.5K 497 162 ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $280.00 $47.0K 497 112 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $280.00 $42.7K 497 62 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $270.00 $40.2K 157 33

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,737,107, the price of ACN is down -1.69% at $265.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Accenture:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

