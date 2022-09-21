ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 1:03 PM | 2 min read
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Texas Instruments

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $667,738 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $118,960.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $175.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $337.5K 10.2K 1.1K
TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $141.7K 10.2K 1.5K
TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $170.00 $69.7K 145 499
TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $34.7K 496 19
TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $160.00 $33.3K 4.1K 111

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,248,533, the price of TXN is up 1.05% at $167.8.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

