Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LNG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cheniere Energy.

Looking at options history for Cheniere Energy LNG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $322,319 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $960,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for Cheniere Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cheniere Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cheniere Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $650.0K 285 200 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $193.5K 1.5K 239 LNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $157.3K 554 162 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $52.4K 15.0K 500 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $49.5K 15.0K 971

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,530,112, the price of LNG is down -0.32% at $167.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Cheniere Energy:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $199.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cheniere Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.