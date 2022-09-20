Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $160,438 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $611,384.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $140.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1919.09 with a total volume of 3,303.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $140.00 $219.2K 832 1.9K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $120.00 $141.7K 210 109 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $98.2K 1.5K 201 IBM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $125.00 $95.3K 2.7K 135 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $130.00 $37.8K 2.3K 111

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,157,382, the price of IBM is down -0.89% at $126.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

