Cassava Sciences Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cassava Sciences.

Looking at options history for Cassava Sciences SAVA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $211,470 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $812,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $95.0 for Cassava Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cassava Sciences options trades today is 1165.57 with a total volume of 3,972.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cassava Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $123.0K 2.1K 761 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $118.5K 2.1K 663 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $108.0K 750 90 SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $103.3K 2.1K 570 SAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $99.8K 2.1K 228

Where Is Cassava Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,754,690, the price of SAVA is up 14.06% at $34.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cassava Sciences, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.