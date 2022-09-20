HCA Healthcare Whale Trades For September 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on HCA Healthcare HCA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for HCA Healthcare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,805, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $787,517..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $220.0 for HCA Healthcare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HCA Healthcare options trades today is 313.0 with a total volume of 1,584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HCA Healthcare's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $220.00 $235.2K 169 204 HCA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $87.6K 540 132 HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $65.6K 169 132 HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $61.0K 540 51 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $45.6K 540 274

Where Is HCA Healthcare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 446,273, the price of HCA is down -2.41% at $203.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On HCA Healthcare:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $259.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

