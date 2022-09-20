Looking At Biogen's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Biogen BIIB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIIB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Biogen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $308,397, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $450,342.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $300.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Biogen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Biogen's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $215.00 $135.0K 377 75 BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $205.00 $108.0K 102 98 BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $205.00 $81.0K 102 42 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $195.00 $59.6K 0 46 BIIB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $51.6K 2.6K 36

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 360,135, the price of BIIB is down -1.42% at $206.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Biogen:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

