What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $682,978 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $253,035.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $187.5 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $187.5 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $187.50 $134.5K 1.6K 69 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $187.50 $134.4K 1.6K 111 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $187.50 $134.2K 1.6K 24 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $126.00 $76.6K 3.5K 21 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $123.00 $66.7K 4.8K 2.5K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,081,006, the price of AMZN is down -1.44% at $122.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.