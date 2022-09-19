What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NXPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for NXP Semiconductors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $412,537, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $373,933.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $185.0 for NXP Semiconductors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NXP Semiconductors options trades today is 681.2 with a total volume of 3,822.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NXP Semiconductors's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $162.50 $237.0K 66 863 NXPI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $180.00 $103.3K 1.2K 458 NXPI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $180.00 $80.5K 1.2K 430 NXPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $54.7K 264 0 NXPI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $53.2K 1.7K 20

Where Is NXP Semiconductors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,079,533, the price of NXPI is up 1.99% at $163.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

