NextEra Energy Whale Trades For September 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NextEra Energy.

Looking at options history for NextEra Energy NEE we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $104,530 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,523,135.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $95.00 $155.0K 133 1.3K NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $95.00 $150.0K 133 500 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $95.00 $126.1K 133 2.0K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $95.00 $96.0K 133 3.4K NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $93.0K 2.8K 1.5K

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,252,327, the price of NEE is up 1.32% at $85.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On NextEra Energy:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $99

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

