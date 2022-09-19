CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $613,006 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $523,578.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $210.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $155.00 $193.0K 9 100 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $88.5K 2.4K 451 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $78.0K 488 31 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $170.00 $74.2K 2.3K 71 CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $175.00 $51.6K 717 40

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 789,441, the price of CRWD is up 0.56% at $171.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $236

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

