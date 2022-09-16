Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Energy Transfer

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,527, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $423,067..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $13.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Transfer options trades today is 14655.2 with a total volume of 3,156.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Transfer's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $70.1K 29.5K 406 ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.00 $57.9K 866 300 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $57.5K 1.3K 312 ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $55.5K 4.1K 250 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $52.6K 21 130

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,907,056, the price of ET is down -2.12% at $11.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

