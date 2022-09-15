A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $344,887 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $347,398.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $220.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $70.5K 3.0K 169 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $65.5K 2 1 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $127.00 $64.0K 669 1.6K BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $63.8K 3.0K 45 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $120.00 $62.6K 321 257

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 764,929, the price of BIDU is down -0.98% at $127.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $188

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $204.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

