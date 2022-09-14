Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sea SE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $824,937, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $232,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $135.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $65.00 $154.8K 407 360 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $109.5K 3.6K 312 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $84.7K 1.3K 100 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $81.0K 886 102 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $79.0K 886 202

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,325,187, the price of SE is down -0.8% at $62.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $129.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

