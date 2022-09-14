A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,056,023 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $898,858.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $50.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 8345.24 with a total volume of 15,250.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $30.00 $456.2K 617 1.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $27.50 $99.1K 1.1K 155 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $95.6K 21.1K 291 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $95.1K 4.1K 158 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $32.50 $85.4K 4.3K 415

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $30.00 $456.2K 617 1.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $27.50 $99.1K 1.1K 155 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $95.6K 21.1K 291 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $95.1K 4.1K 158 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $32.50 $85.4K 4.3K 415

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,891,283, the price of UBER is up 3.3% at $32.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Uber Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.