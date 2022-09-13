A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen.

Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,220,190 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $302,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $280.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $220.00 $291.2K 47 224 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $235.00 $163.3K 1.7K 709 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $143.3K 3.1K 1.0K AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $100.4K 3.1K 384 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $215.00 $90.0K 645 363

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $220.00 $291.2K 47 224 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $235.00 $163.3K 1.7K 709 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $143.3K 3.1K 1.0K AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $100.4K 3.1K 384 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $215.00 $90.0K 645 363

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,646,686, the price of AMGN is down -4.49% at $226.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amgen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.