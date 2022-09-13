A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,146,472 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,399,688.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 5399.7 with a total volume of 37,553.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $39.00 $300.0K 579 4.0K FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $137.5K 4.0K 250 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $37.00 $114.0K 105 3.0K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $29.00 $93.4K 117 1.0K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $29.00 $90.7K 117 1.1K

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,878,429, the price of FCX is down -2.75% at $31.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

