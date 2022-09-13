A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $199,426 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $477,009.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $82.5 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 3909.33 with a total volume of 11,186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $82.5 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $77.50 $56.7K 327 70 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $82.50 $51.0K 2.5K 557 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $75.00 $49.2K 19.1K 1.4K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $82.50 $45.0K 265 180 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $42.7K 3.1K 21

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,722,087, the price of ORCL is down -0.01% at $77.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.