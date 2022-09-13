Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Macy's M.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with M, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Macy's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $289,690, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $333,032.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $18.0 for Macy's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Macy's options trades today is 7083.67 with a total volume of 31,593.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Macy's's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Macy's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume M PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $13.00 $79.4K 8.3K 334 M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $79.1K 11.9K 5.4K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $64.6K 11.9K 2.5K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $63.8K 11.9K 3.8K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $62.5K 11.9K 1.3K

Where Is Macy's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,972,722, the price of M is down -4.82% at $17.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Macy's:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

