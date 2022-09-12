A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Halliburton.

Looking at options history for Halliburton HAL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $192,558 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $457,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $34.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale activity within a strike price range from $29.0 to $34.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $31.00 $153.8K 231 1.2K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $32.00 $151.0K 325 869 HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $32.00 $70.2K 325 1.2K HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $29.00 $50.6K 3.7K 1.0K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $34.00 $48.3K 183 2.1K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $31.00 $153.8K 231 1.2K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $32.00 $151.0K 325 869 HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $32.00 $70.2K 325 1.2K HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $29.00 $50.6K 3.7K 1.0K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $34.00 $48.3K 183 2.1K

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,121,291, the price of HAL is up 1.28% at $30.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Halliburton, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.